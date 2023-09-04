LaborFest organizers collect donations for MMSD students

MADISON (WKOW) -- The South Central Federation of Labor (SCFL) hosted its annual LaborFest on the Madison Labor Temple Grounds on Monday.
This was a free celebration to honor the workforce. There was a bounce house, magic shows, face paintings, music and food & beverages, but there was also an underlying goal.
SCFL's Community Services Committee collected donations for students in the Madison Metropolitan School District whose families are homeless or in unstable housing.
"We are brothers and sisters with each other," said Ann McNeary, SCFL Community Service Liaison. "We need to look out for each other and make our community a great place to live."
The committee was accepting gift cards of all types from discount stores to gas stations, and collecting small toiletries, school supplies and hair products.
McNeary said she just wants all students to start off the school year on the right foot.
For more information on LaborFest or the South Central Federation of Labor, visit them online.