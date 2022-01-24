Lack of homes driving up housing prices in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Finding a home is difficult right now, especially in south central Wisconsin. A recent report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association showed that new homes are in short supply, and prices are climbing.
"We've been in Madison for six months, we moved at the beginning of July, and we've been on the search for houses for nine if not a little bit longer," said first time homebuyer Sean Griffin.
Griffin and his wife have put in around 15 offers on homes in the Madison area. They've yet to have any luck on buying a home.
"We never once put a bid on a place at or below asking," Griffin said. "We were always like, in the, five to 10% above asking."
Jean Armendariz-Kerr is the president of the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. She says the high prices and lack of supply are being driven by factors like supply chain issues and labor shortages.
"We just can't build things fast enough," said Armendariz-Kerr. "There just aren't enough people in the trades building houses right now."
A study by the Wisconsin Realtors Association found that south central Wisconsin had the highest median home price in 2021 — just over $285,000. The study also found that listings in Wisconsin fell over the past year by more than 2,000 homes.
"The fact that there just has not been enough homes coming on the market, to meet the needs of the people who are wanting to buy them has really been such a painful thing for so many people," Armendariz-Kerr said.
Armendariz-Kerr says she doesn't expect the situation to get better any time soon, leaving people like Griffin in a tough spot.
Griffin and his wife are shacked up in an apartment until they can find somewhere to live.
"We didn't realize that like, even after we had adjusted what our price points were that we just like still wouldn't be able to actually pick out a place," Griffin said.