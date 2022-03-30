Lack of information on bird flu outbreak continues to frustrate Jefferson County officials

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- State agriculture officials say they finished killing nearly 3 million chickens at a Jefferson County farm, where bird flu was found.
The bodies of those birds are being composted at a site about 8 miles from the Palmyra farm.
People who live near that site feel like they aren't getting enough information about what's happening.
The town chairman has been spray-painting signs in an attempt to create his own detour for trucks that are hauling the carcasses.
Larry Kau told our affiliate WISN he's already been told the state won't reimburse for any damage to the roads.
Residents are also concerned about the impact on the groundwater.
They'll receive kits to test their water.