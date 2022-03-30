 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to Sheboygan,
and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush during the morning commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lack of information on bird flu outbreak continues to frustrate Jefferson County officials

  • Updated
Bird flu frustrations

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- State agriculture officials say they finished killing nearly 3 million chickens at a Jefferson County farm, where bird flu was found.

The bodies of those birds are being composted at a site about 8 miles from the Palmyra farm.

People who live near that site feel like they aren't getting enough information about what's happening.

The town chairman has been spray-painting signs in an attempt to create his own detour for trucks that are hauling the carcasses.

Larry Kau told our affiliate WISN he's already been told the state won't reimburse for any damage to the roads.

Residents are also concerned about the impact on the groundwater.

They'll receive kits to test their water.