Lafayette Co. Sheriff reminds people to respect other's political signs

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to keep their hands off other people's property, notably their political signs.
Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says the county experienced a number of complaints in 2020 where people had their political signs stolen or vandalized.
With the upcoming general election, he says he wants to address the issue before it "rears its ugly head" again while in a time of "unprecedented political polarity."
"Regardless of which side of the political aisle you find yourself, it is extremely important to remember that everyone has the right to publicly display political signs on their property without concern that someone will deface or destroy that signage," Gill said in a release.
Gill says that any offender can be cited for theft, criminal damage to property or trespassing.
"Please respect the right of everyone to hold a different political view, regardless of what that view may be," Gill says in conclusion. "It is one thing that makes this democracy which we enjoy, the greatest in the world."