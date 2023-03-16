Lafayette County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A woman has been arrested for first-degree intentional homicide after a suspicious death in the village of Benton, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Reg Gill said police arrested Shannon C. Bussan, 30, of Elizabeth, Illinois, on Wednesday. She was taken into custody in Galena, Illinois, with the help of Illinois law enforcement, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.

Bussan was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide, and she's being held in the Jo Daviess County Jail in Illinois until she's returned to Lafayette County.

A warrant for her arrest and criminal complaint were filed Wednesday prior to her arrest.

Sheriff Gill identified the victim as Lynne Montgomery, 83, of Benton, Wisconsin. She was found dead on February 27, 2023.