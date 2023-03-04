Lafayette County Sherriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Benton

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Lafayette County Sherriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of an elderly person in the Village of Benton.
According to Sherriff Reg Gill, the Lafayette County Dispatch Center received a 911 call on Monday, February 27, regarding an unresponsive elderly person that was found at a residence on Carr Factory Road, in the Village of Benton.
The call came in shortly after 4 p.m. and Benton First Response, Cuba City EMS and a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded.
The unresponsive person was transported to a Dubuque, IA, hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Gill said that on Tuesday, February 28, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by family members of the deceased individual and a Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched back to the residence. Information received led the investigators to believe the death may be suspicious in nature.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton WI Police Department have opened a joint investigation into the matter.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting in the investigation.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Benton Police Department are asking the public’s assistance with this investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious or odd activity in the 5000 block of Carr Factory Road on Monday, February 27, or Tuesday, February 28, is asked to please contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.