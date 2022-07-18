 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lager than Life Festival coming to Beloit

  • Updated
Beer

BELOIT (WKOW) — A new festival is coming to Beloit this weekend.

The 2022 Lager than Life Festival will take place on Saturday at Preservation Park from 3 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. 

It will feature beers from 49 breweries from across the Midwest, along with food and live music.

Attendees must be 21.

Parking is free, while general admission is $50.00 and V.I.P admission is $75.00.

One third of proceeds will benefit a Beloit non-profit.

To buy tickets, or to see what breweries are participating, visit Inaugural Lager Than Life Beer Festival - Visit Beloit.

Tags

Recommended for you