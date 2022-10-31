Lake Delton family loses their dog and house to a fire

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A family of six lost their home and dog to a fire in Lake Delton.
Lake Delton police and fire officials responded to the home on Parkway Drive and Lake Avenue Saturday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the home was engulfed in flames.
The homeowner's sister Corissa Fusco told 27 News the family escaped with just the clothes on their backs.
"They lost literally everything in the fire; office stuff, kitchen stuff, baby books," Fusco said. "Some of that stuff just isn't replaceable."
Fusco said everyone got out safely, and no one in the family was hurt except their dog, Copper, who didn't make it out.
"Devastated," she added. "You never expect something like this to happen to you."
Fusco said they are trying to stay positive and keep the kids on a schedule.
The community has already come together to help with clothing, furniture and more. Fusco said the family is extremely thankful for the support.
"So happy that we have a community that is so supportive and just comes together to give in times of need," she said. "I'm so appreciative for everyone."
Fusco said they are in need of office supplies, kitchen appliances and electronics.
People can begin using the drop-off site for physical donations at Lake City Social starting November 1, 2022. They are located at 644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.
A GoFundMe was also set up for the family.