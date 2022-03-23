Lake Delton investigating armed robberies of vehicles, dog missing

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — Police in Lake Delton are investigating a string of robberies that may be connected.
According to a press release from Lieutenant William Laughlin, authorities responded to the Outlets of the Dells parking lot around 1:46 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man brandishing a weapon while breaking into a work van.
According to Laughlin, the owner of the work van confronted the suspect, then the suspect pointed a gun at the victim while continuing to remove tools from the van and load them into his truck.
Officers tried to follow the suspect when he drove away, but stopped their pursuit due to unsafe conditions.
Prior to this call, Laughlin said officers were on scene of multiple vehicle break-ins at Home Depot and outlet mall parking lots. One of the vehicles broken into had a dog in it, a 16-month-old Cavapoo, that is currently unaccounted for.
In at least one of those break-ins, the suspect vehicle matches the description of the suspect vehicle at the Outlet of the Dells. Laughlin describes the vehicle as a blue Ford F250 with a black bag over the driver's side window and a large placard in the back that says "Fully Insured." The license plate, PJ8907, was recently stolen.
Anyone with information in these break-ins are asked to contact Sauk County dispatch at 608-254-8331.