 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Delton police arrest 'wanted fugitive' following pursuit on I-39/90

  • Updated
Police Lights 3

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — The Lake Delton Police Department says its officers were involved in arresting a fugitive Thursday afternoon. 

"Officers were involved in the apprehension of a wanted fugitive this afternoon. More details will be released later but the fugitive is in custody and there is no danger to the public," a statement made on the department's Facebook page said.

Wisconsin State Patrol spokesperson Jennifer Fedie said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit on I-39/90 in Dane County around 1:20 p.m.

Fedie said spike strips ended the pursuit and a suspect was taken into custody in Sauk County.

The FBI is investigating. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you