Lake Delton police arrest 'wanted fugitive' following pursuit on I-39/90

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — The Lake Delton Police Department says its officers were involved in arresting a fugitive Thursday afternoon.
"Officers were involved in the apprehension of a wanted fugitive this afternoon. More details will be released later but the fugitive is in custody and there is no danger to the public," a statement made on the department's Facebook page said.
Wisconsin State Patrol spokesperson Jennifer Fedie said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit on I-39/90 in Dane County around 1:20 p.m.Fedie said spike strips ended the pursuit and a suspect was taken into custody in Sauk County.
The FBI is investigating.