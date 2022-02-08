Lake Delton police chief on administrative leave pending investigation into allegations of discrimination, harassment

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — Police chief and director of public safety, Daniel Hardman, was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an independent third party investigation into claims made by members of IAFF Local 5026.
In a letter to the Dells-Delton EMS Commission Monday, members claimed Hardman harassed employees and discriminated against them based on gender, sexual orientation and religion.
Attorney Ben Letendre, representing the village, said leaders with the fire commission, ambulance commission and village board held an emergency meeting Tuesday and chose to put Hardman on leave until the investigation is complete.
"We believe in order to maintain independence and credibility of the investigation that Dan Hardman not be present while the investigation is underway," said Letendre. "These are things that the board takes and the village takes quite seriously."
Members of IAFF Local 5026 alleged in their letter that Hardman made derogatory comments about EMS workers.
"Mr. Hardman has made negative comments about both the current and former paramedic staff members to other employees, and on multiple occasions has assigned offensive, humiliating and demoralizing “nicknames” based on his personal perceptions of staff members, creating and further enabling unnecessary tension amongst peers within the department," the letter said.
Members also alleged Hardman said EMS workers did not deserve to be paid as much as police.
"Chief Hardman has publicly communicated that he does not care about this department or staff, that he sees EMS as a second-class workforce, and has gone so far as making public statements such as: 'You do not deserve the pay my cops are making, they have far more responsibility,'" the letter said.
Additionally, members alleged Hardman changed the department's grievance process, which prevented employees from voicing concerns.
Letendre said Hardman will be represented by independent council.
The investigation could take several months. Once it is complete, village leaders will reconvene to make a final decision about Harman's employment.
While Hardman is absent, Letendre said Administrative Lieutenant Bill Laughlin will serve as interim police chief, while Chief Darren Jorgenson will oversee fire and Dillon Gavinski will lead ambulance services.
Letendre said the Director of Public Safety position will remain vacant.
27 News reached out to Hardman for comment but has not heard back.