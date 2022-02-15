Lake Delton police chief remains involved with city construction project, while on leave from leadership roles

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- An attorney for the Village of Lake Delton confirmed to 27 News Tuesday that Daniel Hardman remains in his position as an advisor for the construction of a new police station.
Hardman is on paid administrative leave from his roles as police chief and director of public safety pending the outcome of a third party investigation into claims made by members of IAFF Local 5026 alleging Hardman has been harassing and discriminating against employees.
Attorney Ben Letendre said Hardman is still involved with the project because of his "intimate knowledge." Letendre added that Hardman has been a part of the construction since its inception and has prior experience in similar projects from his time with the Chula Vista, California police department.
A new letter to the public and members of the media from IAFF Local 5026 stated "This construction project is adjacent to our building, with a direct line of sight into our building... Given the serious allegations against Mr. Hardman, we are not only legitimately fearful of his presence, but also profoundly intimidated by it."
IAFF Local 5026 did not cite any new, specific threats Hardman has made since going on leave, but the letter cited safety and security concerns, saying a member of the group called out of work for being "physically and emotionally ill" since coming forward against Hardman. Other members said they were "too afraid to identify their sleeping quarters."
In his role as an advisor, Letendre confirmed Hardman is to have no professional contact with members of police, fire or EMS and called his participation with the village "limited."
Letendre said the village is still working through logistics in hiring a third party to investigate the claims made against Hardman.