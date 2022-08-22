Lake Delton police report no injuries when gun was fired in Wal-Mart parking lot Sunday

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — The Lake Delton Police Department says no one was hurt when a gun was discharged in a Wal-Mart parking lot Sunday evening.
According to a press release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman, officers responded around 5 p.m. to a report of a possible gunshot in the parking lot of the store, along with a report of missing child and dog.
Hardman said when officers arrived arrived, they found child and dog and said they "were not missing or in any danger."
Hardman said a firearm was discharged, but no one was hit or injured.
The Lake Delton Police Department is investigating the incident, but no further information will be released. Hardman said there is no danger to the community.