Lake Delton supper club celebrates 80 years of family ownership

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Business operations at The Del-Bar supper club in Lake Delton are a family affair. Eighty years after Jimmy and Alice Wimmer bought the restaurant in 1943, two of their granddaughters are handling the day-to-day operations.
Amy Wimmer said, when her father went to sell the restaurant in 2018, she knew it had to stay in the family. So, despite living in Colorado and working in a different field, she decided to move back to Wisconsin.
"I said, 'Could I ever walk back into the front doors of that restaurant with some other family owning it?' And the answer was no," she said.
One year after Wimmer returned to the Badger State, her sister, Anne Stoken, did, too.
"You come to a point in your life where maybe change is good, and coming back to be part of something like this, coming back to Wisconsin, which I think is an amazing place with amazing people, it just has a really good feeling," Stoken said.
Now, the sister pair works together to run the restaurant, and they're celebrating 80 years of history and memories.
"We just grew up in the restaurant," Wimmer said. "I worked here through high school and college, actually probably started bussing tables when we were about 10 or 11."
Stoken said, even when The Del-Bar was closed, it was a place her family congregated.
"We've held so many of our Thanksgivings with the doors closed and just our family in this restaurant," she said. "I've always felt a sense of family."
The family connections extend beyond the Wimmer family.
Mike Uptagraw, the restaurant's head chef, said many employees have relatives who have worked at The Del-Bar, too.
Uptagraw is one of the longest-tenured current employees, having worked at the supper club for 33 years. But Stoken said he's far from alone.
"There's at least seven in the kitchen that have been here at least 10 years, and the combined tenure of those seven people is 155 years," she said.
As the restaurant marks its anniversary, Uptagraw said he's taking a moment to reflect.
"It really makes me think about all of my time here and all that we've accomplished and how it's still as popular as ever," he said. "It's something to be proud of for everybody that works here."
The Del-Bar is celebrating 80 years of family ownership with daily specials and a new cocktail. The restaurant is also sharing the recipes to some of its most popular dishes.
On Wednesday, Wimmer and Stoken shared the recipe for spinach salad with hot bacon dressing.
Wimmer said the dish is her grandmother's recipe, and it has been on the restaurant's menu since the beginning. Uptagraw said, unlike other dishes which receive small tweaks, he can't remember a single thing changing for the salad.
On Thursday, the restaurant will share the recipe for one of its most popular appetizers, Shrimp DeJonghe.