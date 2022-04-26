Lake Delton village board votes to fully reinstate director of public safety

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- The village of Lake Delton's director of public safety will be fully reinstated, effective Wednesday.
Daniel Hardman, who also serves as the village's police chief, was put on paid administrative leave earlier this year.
The village board started looking into Hardman's conduct in February after members of the IAFF Local 5026 posted a letter on social media raising allegations of misconduct.
The letter was posted February 7. The next day, the Village of Lake Delton Board of Trustees and the Fire and Ambulance Commissions met to discuss the allegations. The board put Hardman on leave that same day.
The village hired a law firm to look into the allegations. The firm interviewed more than 20 witnesses and presented its findings to the village board on April 25. After that, board members voted unanimously to fully reinstate Hardman effective Wednesday, April 27.
Board members said the investigation did not find any conduct or pattern of conduct by Hardman to warrant disciplinary action.