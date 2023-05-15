Lake flies will soon return to Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKOW) – A number of Wisconsinites are preparing for the return of those pesky lake flies - but they’re a bit later than usual.
The Wisconsin DNR says the lake flies may be taking their time hatching due to the cold weather sticking around longer than usual this spring.
People living near the water on Lake Winnebago tell our Green Bay affiliate they aren’t complaining about the extra time to enjoy the sunshine.
“I mean it's nice to be able to be here and not have them swarming all over you,” said Sarah Simon. “I know my son is terrified of them so he doesn't like to come here for a few weeks every year."
Lake flies are harmless. They are born without mouths and only live one to three weeks.
They are also an important food source for wildlife and the ecosystem.