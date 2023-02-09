Lake Geneva Ice Castles close after 3-day season

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) — The season for ice castles in Lake Geneva is officially over.
The season was only three days long because of poor weather conditions.
In a Facebook post, Ice Castles said over the last three days, the castle has melted beyond repair and the Lake Geneva location will not be able to reopen.
"We always say that Ice Castles is a delicate dance with Mother Nature. Sadly, this winter she didn't feel like dancing," the post says.
The company says if you have upcoming tickets in Lake Geneva, check your email for information on a refund.