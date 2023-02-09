Lake Geneva Ice Castles close after 3-day season

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in
a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches
of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total
accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) — The season for ice castles in Lake Geneva is officially over. 

The season was only three days long because of poor weather conditions. 

In a Facebook post, Ice Castles said over the last three days, the castle has melted beyond repair and the Lake Geneva location will not be able to reopen. 

"We always say that Ice Castles is a delicate dance with Mother Nature. Sadly, this winter she didn't feel like dancing," the post says. 

The company says if you have upcoming tickets in Lake Geneva, check your email for information on a refund. 

