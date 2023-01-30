Lake Geneva Ice Castles set to re-open

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) — After a delay because of unusually warm winter temperatures, Lake Geneva's popular ice castles are opening soon.
On Facebook, Ice Castles announced the Lake Geneva location will open on Saturday, February 4. The organization is currently selling tickets through February 20.
The experience includes features like ice slides, ice mazes, tunnels, crawl spaces made up of icicles, sleigh rides and more.
You can find more information on the Lake Geneva location, and how to buy tickets, on the Ice Castles website.