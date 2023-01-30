 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Lake Geneva Ice Castles set to re-open

  • Updated
LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) — After a delay because of unusually warm winter temperatures, Lake Geneva's popular ice castles are opening soon. 

On Facebook, Ice Castles announced the Lake Geneva location will open on Saturday, February 4. The organization is currently selling tickets through February 20. 

The experience includes features like ice slides, ice mazes, tunnels, crawl spaces made up of icicles, sleigh rides and more. 

You can find more information on the Lake Geneva location, and how to buy tickets, on the Ice Castles website. 

