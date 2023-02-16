Lake Mills fire chief passes away suddenly after long career at department

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) — Lake Mills' fire chief passed suddenly in the line of duty Wednesday evening, according to the Lake Mills Fire Department.
The City of Lake Mills spokesperson Daniel Drescher said initial reports indicate he died of a cardiac event.
Drescher calls Yandre's death "untimely and sudden," and says it's profoundly affecting the surrounding area due to the impact he had on the community.
Chief Todd Yandre served the department for 41 years, starting as a volunteer firefighter.
In addition to his time as the fire department's chief, Yandre was a mentor and educator for "past, current, and future firefighters" as an adjunct instructor at Madison College, as a member of Madison College's Emergency Services Board and as a member of the Wisconsin Society of Fire Instructors.
Drescher also said Yandre was an active member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.
"As a dedicated fire and emergency services professional, Chief Yandre protected, served, and saved countless lives within our community, the surrounding region, and the State of Wisconsin," Dresher said. "Chief Yandre lived and died a hero, deserving celebration and remembrance."
The time of visitation and memorial services for Yandre will be announced at a later time.