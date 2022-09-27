Lake Mills police call for help identifying suspected Culver's robber

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) — The Lake Mills Police Department (LMPD) is asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a Culver's Monday evening.
In a Facebook post, LMPD said they received a call for a robbery in progress around 8:30 p.m. Police say the suspect driving a red or maroon Jeep Wrangler gave a note to staff telling them to hand over money.
LMPD reports the man threatened to use a firearm, though no weapon was ever shown.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
If you have information on the man or the vehicle he was driving, contact the Lake Mills Police Department at their non-emergency number 920-648-2354 or by emailing Lieutenant Cedarwall bcedarwall@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.