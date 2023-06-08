Lakefront Live returns to Memorial Union

MADISON (WKOW) -- A unique concert experience returned to Madison Thursday.
Lakefront Live is currently enjoying its second year at the Memorial Union Terrace.
It's a free concert series open to all community members and attendees even have the chance to rent kayaks, paddleboards and canoes to watch from the lake.
The Wisconsin Union says the musicians and setting will make for performances like no other.
Thursday's performance featured the New Glarus group Birddog Blues Band.
Two more bands will perform throughout the summer -- one on July 6, the other on August 10.