Lamartine Fire Department rescues hunter from Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office reports that a hunter was successfully rescued from the Fond du Lac River after his kayak capsized Saturday.

Just after 7:30am Saturday morning, Fond du Lac County received a 911 call from a hunter who had capsized his kayak in the river.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old man was in the Fond Du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail when deputies arrived on scene. Because of the water and ice, deputies were unable to reach him.

The Sheriff's Office said Lamartine Fire Department was able to use an inflatable rescue sled to reach him. He was then transported to SSM St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of hypothermia after being in the water for at least an hour.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the hunter told deputies he was trying to paddle his kayak upstream when a patch of ice broke away causing his kayak to tip. He tried to walk back to the bridge but when he realized how far he was and how cold the water was, he called 911. 

The Wisconsin DNR will be handling the investigation.