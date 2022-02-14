Lambeau Field Stadium District Board comes to agreement with state representative

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A new agreement could stave off potential litigation from the Green Bay Packers.
State representative David Steffen wanted to dissolve the Lambeau Field Stadium District Board and divert some of the board's assets to homeowners.
But the Packers said doing that would violate their lease and they would sue to stop that from happening.
Steffen came to an agreement with board leaders on transparency and oversight, so he's suspended his legislative efforts, according to our affiliate WBAY.