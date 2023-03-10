Lancaster daycare is looking for a new home after nearly 30 years

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- A daycare center that has served the Lancaster community for nearly 30 years is fighting to stay open after the school district announced its current building will be decommissioned.
Maple Street Kids Daycare has called the same place home since 1994.
"I'm really scared to be honest," Maple Street toddler teacher and parent, Sonja, said.
Sonja has two kids at the daycare and says she would hate to lose the job she loves, but it would also be a major adjustment for her family.
"I wouldn't be able to find a high enough paying job to pay for childcare," Sonja said. "So, I would probably end up staying home so, it's unfortunate."
"The parents trust us and know that we will keep [their kids] safe," preschool teacher Carrie Spoor said. "We are doing everything we can to further their education. If we're not here to do that, then who else can they go to?"
Spoor says while Maple Street has found a potential site for their new building, the nearly two-million-dollar project needs to have legs by next fall.
"We just need a little time," Spoor said. "Time right now is the one thing that's against us...because they're only giving us until September."
Board Secretary for Maple Street, Brittney Cliff, says they've considered moving to a vacant building in town, but with other daycares in the area closing and size restrictions, they hope to build their own facility.
"It would require us to decrease the amount of children we'd be able to take on, which would also affect families in the community," Cliff said.
While Cliff says, as a board member and a parent, the situation is incredibly stressful, they're confident they can keep their daycare running with support from the community.
"Many hands make light work," Cliff said. "So, we will definitely need help painting and moving stuff. But what it comes down to is we need the support of everybody, no matter if you have kids or not."
If you'd like to help the families of Maple Street Daycare, you can visit their Facebook page.