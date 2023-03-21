 Skip to main content
Lancaster man crashes into utility pole after suffering medical emergency while driving

  • Updated
DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Lancaster man suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed into a utility pole, according to a news release from Darlington Police Chief Jason King.

King says the 72-year-old-man was driving southbound at the intersection of Galena Street and Ravine Street around 11:30 Monday morning, when he lost control and hit the pole.

The man was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

King says the man's vehicle is a total loss.

Galena Street was closed for roughly five hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

