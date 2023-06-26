 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lancaster man hurt in rural Grant Co. rollover crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Grant County Sheriff's Office

WATERLOO, Wis. (WKOW) — Grant County authorities say a Lancaster man was hurt after crashing in a rural part of the county Friday. 

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies responded to HWY 133 near Elmdale Road in Waterloo around 4:25 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash with injuries.

After a brief investigation, deputies determined the driver was traveling east on HWY 133 when he went around a corner at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle.

Dreckman said the vehicle entered the gravel on the south side of the road, overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic, went into the opposite ditch and struck an embankment.

The vehicle then rolled, and Udelhofen was ejected. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Dreckman said the charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated will be referred to the district attorney's office.