Lancaster man hurt in rural Grant Co. rollover crash

WATERLOO, Wis. (WKOW) — Grant County authorities say a Lancaster man was hurt after crashing in a rural part of the county Friday.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies responded to HWY 133 near Elmdale Road in Waterloo around 4:25 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash with injuries.
After a brief investigation, deputies determined the driver was traveling east on HWY 133 when he went around a corner at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle.
Dreckman said the vehicle entered the gravel on the south side of the road, overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic, went into the opposite ditch and struck an embankment.
The vehicle then rolled, and Udelhofen was ejected. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Dreckman said the charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated will be referred to the district attorney's office.