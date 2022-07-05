 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lancaster man sets old trailer home on fire in Grant County

  • Updated
Grant County Sheriff's Office

LIBERTY (WKOW) — A Lancaster man intentionally — and illegally — set an old trailer home on fire on the Fourth of July, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:20 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to Coon Hollow Road in Liberty for a report of an illegal burn. 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received a tip regarding the fire and requested the sheriff's office investigate and extinguish the fire. 

Upon arriving, it was discovered an old trailer home had been "intentionally set on fire" by Steven Lenz, 73, from rural Lancaster.

The fire was extinguished by fire crews, and the Wisconsin DNR will be investigating this incident. 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that it's illegal to burn anything other than clean wood.

