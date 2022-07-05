Lancaster man sets old trailer home on fire in Grant County

LIBERTY (WKOW) — A Lancaster man intentionally — and illegally — set an old trailer home on fire on the Fourth of July, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Around 11:20 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to Coon Hollow Road in Liberty for a report of an illegal burn.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received a tip regarding the fire and requested the sheriff's office investigate and extinguish the fire.
Upon arriving, it was discovered an old trailer home had been "intentionally set on fire" by Steven Lenz, 73, from rural Lancaster.
The fire was extinguished by fire crews, and the Wisconsin DNR will be investigating this incident.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that it's illegal to burn anything other than clean wood.