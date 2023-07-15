Landlords, rent hikes push Madison renters towards tenant unions

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Madison renters and activists met at the Goodman Community Center Saturday to organize in response to what they say is an increasingly expensive rental market.
Madison Tenant Power led the gathering that it called a renters' rights forum. The six-hour meeting consisted of a series of talks and activities intended to show renters the strength they have when working as a collective.
"We do have a major housing problem in the city," said Madison Tenant Power Co-Chair Jen Edwards. Edwards helped lead portions of the day's discussions.
Madison's rent increased an estimated 7.4 percent, according to year-over-year data tracked by apartmentlist.com. That rate is the second highest of the 100 largest cities in the country.
Edwards said that they hoped that renters who attended the event would take lessons back to their apartment buildings.
"Talk to your neighbors, people who live in your building people who are in your neighborhood who are also renters, because I really believe that they are going to have a lot of the same complaints as you do," Edwards said.
Forum attendees spoke at the beginning of the proceedings about their experiences with Madison's rental market. Most listed bad landlords as their chief concern.
As a proposed solution, Edwards said that Madison Tenant Power would take meaningful steps towards forming tenant unions where appropriate. Tenant unions are groups of tenants who petition landlords collectively for changes in their housing situation.
These petitions can range from simple requests for repairs to rent strikes.
One of the attendees, who wished to only be identified by his first name, Paul, for fear of reprisal by his landlord, said he appreciated the forum's energy.
"I'm hoping that we can start organizing tenants and letting more people know that there are resources, there is a community that is just ready and waiting for you to come and join us," he said.
Prior to moving to Wisconsin several years ago, Paul said he participated in tenant organizing and found the experience rewarding. Though he admitted that his old organization's first successful tenant union came after he moved away.
"It is so encouraging to see that can happen and will happen when enough people get together with the determination to make it happen," he said.