Lane closure on John Nolen Drive, S. Blair Street starts Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) — As construction work continues on S. Blair Street, the city of Madison Engineering Division said there will be temporary lane closures this week.
The city said the outside lanes of northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound S. Blair Street will be closed on starting on Thursday morning. The closures will be in place until Friday afternoon.
The closure is in place so crews can assemble and install new traffic signals.
“The temporary lane closures are one of the final actions as this project moves closer to completion for the 2022 construction season,” City of Madison City Engineer Jim Wolfe said. “The installation of traffic signals will ensure the continued safety of the intersection.”
The city said the project is set to be completed by fall of 2023, with most of the remaining work on E. Washington Avenue.