Lane reopens after crash on US HWY 151 outside Verona

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic are open after crash on US HWY 151 closed the right lane.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane on US HWY 151 at Springrose Road was cleared at 7:07 p.m.
VERONA (WKOW) -- Officials are responding to a crash outside Verona on US HWY 151 Sunday evening.
Dane County Communications received a call just before 5:45 p.m. about a crash on US HWY 151 at mile marker 74 about a crash.
Dane County Sheriff's Office, Mount Horeb Fire and EMS are responding to the crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane of traffic is blocked on US HWY 151 at Springrose Road is closed due to the crash.
This is a developing story.