.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Lane reopens after crash on US HWY 151 outside Verona

  • Updated
Dane County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic are open after crash on US HWY 151 closed the right lane.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane on US HWY 151 at Springrose Road was cleared at 7:07 p.m.

VERONA (WKOW) -- Officials are responding to a crash outside Verona on US HWY 151 Sunday evening.

Dane County Communications received a call just before 5:45 p.m. about a crash on US HWY 151 at mile marker 74 about a crash.

Dane County Sheriff's Office, Mount Horeb Fire and EMS are responding to the crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane of traffic is blocked on US HWY 151 at Springrose Road is closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story.

