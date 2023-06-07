 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TODAY...

A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and
dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in
those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday.

Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly
and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with
extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.

Lanes of I-39/90/94 southbound closed near Wisconsin Dells due to vehicle fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic alert

MADISON (WKOW) — Lanes of I-39/90/94 southbound are closed near the Wisconsin Dells due to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. south of HWY K. The two right lanes of the roadway are impacted.

A Wisconsin State Patrol dispatch official said no injuries have been reported but the scene was still active as of 10:30 a.m.

WisDOT expects the lanes to be blocked for two hours. WisDOT reports traffic is getting through on the left shoulder.

Tags

Recommended for you