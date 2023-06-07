Lanes of I-39/90/94 southbound closed near Wisconsin Dells due to vehicle fire

MADISON (WKOW) — Lanes of I-39/90/94 southbound are closed near the Wisconsin Dells due to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The fire was reported around 10 a.m. south of HWY K. The two right lanes of the roadway are impacted.
A Wisconsin State Patrol dispatch official said no injuries have been reported but the scene was still active as of 10:30 a.m.
WisDOT expects the lanes to be blocked for two hours. WisDOT reports traffic is getting through on the left shoulder.