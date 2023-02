DEKKORA (WKOW) — The two left lanes of northbound I-39 near Dekkora are closed due to a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reports the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. north of County Road CS. WisDOT expects the roadway to be affected for at least two hours.

Wisconsin 511 cameras show backups on the roadway.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the crash. State Patrol was not immediately available to comment on the crash.