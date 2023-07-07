Lanes of Wis 59 reopen near Evansville after semi crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on Wisconsin 59 near Evansville after a semi-truck overturned in the area.
WisDOT reported the closure was in place for about an hour.
There's still no word on injuries.
ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 59 near Evansville due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT sent out the alert at about 5:15 a.m. Friday, saying all eastbound and westbound lanes of Wisconsin 59 are closed at Old 92.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.