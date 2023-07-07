 Skip to main content
Lanes of Wis 59 reopen near Evansville after semi crash

  • Updated
traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on Wisconsin 59 near Evansville after a semi-truck overturned in the area.

WisDOT reported the closure was in place for about an hour. 

There's still no word on injuries. 

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 59 near Evansville due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT sent out the alert at about 5:15 a.m. Friday, saying all eastbound and westbound lanes of Wisconsin 59 are closed at Old 92. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is responding. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

