Lanes reopen after overnight truck fire on I-39 southbound in DeForest

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on I-39 southbound in DeForest following a truck fire Tuesday morning.
State Patrol officials told 27 News no injuries were reported.
DEFOREST (WKOW) -- A truck fire on I-39 southbound in DeForest is slowing early Tuesday morning traffic.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire was first reported at about 2:10 a.m. on I-39 southbound at County V.
The two right lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.
