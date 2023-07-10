Lanes reopen on I-39/90 in Madison due to crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open following a crash on I-39 northbound in Madison.
MADISON (WKOW) -- A lane is blocked on I-39 northbound in Madison Monday morning due to a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash at about 4:50 a.m. on the interstate, just north of US 12/18.
#TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crash on I-39/90 NB in Madison blocking the right lane near the Beltline. Traffic is slowing beyond the Ho-Chunk Casino. pic.twitter.com/UFVq6yCeyr— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) July 10, 2023
The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. They told 27 News the right lane is impacting.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-39/90 north near the Beltline is blocking the right lane. Traffic is beginning to slow, so use caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/qX8nIKcveF— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) July 10, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.