Lanes reopen on I-39/90 in Madison due to crash

  • Updated
Traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open following a crash on I-39 northbound in Madison. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- A lane is blocked on I-39 northbound in Madison Monday morning due to a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash at about 4:50 a.m. on the interstate, just north of US 12/18. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. They told 27 News the right lane is impacting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

