Lanes reopen on WIS 113 near Lodi following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes on Wisconsin 113 near Lodi have reopened following an overnight crash.
Officials from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information was immediately available.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 113 near Lodi due to a single-vehicle crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Wisconsin 113 at Gay Street.
Northbound and southbound lanes are blocked while emergency crews respond.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency.
No other details were immediately available.