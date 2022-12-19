 Skip to main content
Lanes reopen on WIS 113 near Lodi following crash

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes on Wisconsin 113 near Lodi have reopened following an overnight crash.

Officials from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information was immediately available. 

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 113 near Lodi due to a single-vehicle crash. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Wisconsin 113 at Gay Street. 

Northbound and southbound lanes are blocked while emergency crews respond. 

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency. 

No other details were immediately available.