Lanes reopened on Wis 23 after crash Sauk County crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened on Wisconsin 23 in Sauk County after an early morning crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash on Wisconsin 23 at Wisconsin 154 happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. And lanes reopened about five hours later.
27 News is still waiting for information from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office on what happened.
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 23 near Loganville Tuesday morning because of a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at about 3 a.m. on Wisconsin 23 at Wisconsin 154.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office wasn't able to provide much information Tuesday morning, but said they are diverting traffic as crews work to clear the scene.
A detour was provided by WisDOT: West on Herritz Rd continue onto Pickel Rd, S/B on Hwy K to S County G To Hwy 154 East to S/B Hwy 23