Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lanes reopened on Wis 23 after crash Sauk County crash

Traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened on Wisconsin 23 in Sauk County after an early morning crash. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash on Wisconsin 23 at Wisconsin 154 happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. And lanes reopened about five hours later.

27 News is still waiting for information from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office on what happened. 

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 23 near Loganville Tuesday morning because of a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at about 3 a.m. on Wisconsin 23 at Wisconsin 154.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office wasn't able to provide much information Tuesday morning, but said they are diverting traffic as crews work to clear the scene.

A detour was provided by WisDOT: West on Herritz Rd continue onto Pickel Rd, S/B on Hwy K to S County G To Hwy 154 East to S/B Hwy 23

