Lanterns for Peace event marks 78 years since U.S. bombing of Japan

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Lanterns for Peace event was held at Tenney Park in Madison Sunday night to remember the thousands of lives lost when the United States bombed both Hiroshima and Nagasaki 78 years ago.
The event included a short program about the history of the bombings, followed by the making and floating of peace lanterns.
Several organizations came together to make it happen, including Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin.
Paula Rogge, a member of that organization, said the event was about both reflecting on the victims and fighting to ensure atomic bombs are never used again.
"We're sending the souls of the deceased on a journey of peace, and we're also working locally to try to get our city to pass the Back from the Brink resolution, which commits the city to nuclear weapon free contracts and investments," Rogge said.
This was the 36th year the groups held the Lanterns for Peace event.