Lanterns for Peace honor victims 77 years after nuclear bombings in Japan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tenney Park was the setting of a somber scene Sunday as crowds gathered to mark the 77th anniversary since the United States detonated two atomic bombs over Japan.
At the "Lanterns for Peace" gathering, guests decorated floating lanterns and then lit and released them into the Tenney Park Lagoon.
The goal was to honor the thousands of lives lost in Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
"In Japan, lighting a lantern is a way of remembering someone that you loved and cared about," Dr. Paula Rogge, a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility, said. "That's why not only here, but all over the world, they are lighting lanterns for peace."
In addition to honoring victims of the bombings, the gathering also aimed to spread awareness about the dangers of nuclear bombs through history and education about some that exist today.
"We've lived with a risk of nuclear war for 77 years now since the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," Tara Drozdenko, the Director of the Global Security Program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said. "Most of the time, we just go through our lives without really thinking about that, but recently, the war in Ukraine has made people more aware of the risks of nuclear war in their life, and the risks are real."
The "Lanterns for Peace" gathering has been taking place at Tenney Park for several years.