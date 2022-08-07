 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Lanterns for Peace honor victims 77 years after nuclear bombings in Japan

  • Updated
Lanterns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tenney Park was the setting of a somber scene Sunday as crowds gathered to mark the 77th anniversary since the United States detonated two atomic bombs over Japan. 

At the "Lanterns for Peace" gathering, guests decorated floating lanterns and then lit and released them into the Tenney Park Lagoon.

The goal was to honor the thousands of lives lost in Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

"In Japan, lighting a lantern is a way of remembering someone that you loved and cared about," Dr. Paula Rogge, a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility, said. "That's why not only here, but all over the world, they are lighting lanterns for peace."

In addition to honoring victims of the bombings, the gathering also aimed to spread awareness about the dangers of nuclear bombs through history and education about some that exist today.

"We've lived with a risk of nuclear war for 77 years now since the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," Tara Drozdenko, the Director of the Global Security Program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said. "Most of the time, we just go through our lives without really thinking about that, but recently, the war in Ukraine has made people more aware of the risks of nuclear war in their life, and the risks are real."

The "Lanterns for Peace" gathering has been taking place at Tenney Park for several years.

Tags

Recommended for you