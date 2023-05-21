 Skip to main content
I-41 back open after large fire caused closure in Washington County

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire near I-41 in Washington County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The southbound lanes of I-41 reopened just before 9:30 Sunday night after being closed because of a large fire nearby. 

On Facebook, the Slinger Fire Department said its crews and Lifestar EMS were dispatched to the structure fire just before 7:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The southbound lanes of I-41 are closed south of Slinger because of a large fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The lanes are closed south of the interchange with Wisconsin 60. 

Officials have not said what caused the fire or when the closed lanes could reopen. 

This is a developing story. 27 News will update this article as we learn more.

