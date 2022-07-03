Large fire destroys building on Madison's south side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A construction warehouse on Madison's south side was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.
Jen Blair, with the Madison Fire Department, said crews were called to the 600 block of East Badger Road at about 9:30 p.m.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the Beltline.
In a news release, officials said contents inside the building were flammable in nature. There were also fireworks involved, but officials could not say if that was the cause.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
The fire was quickly contained by MFD crews. But the building is still considered a "complete loss," valued at about $250,000.
This incident is still under investigation.
Dane County dispatch received a dozen calls reporting the fire on the 600 block of East Badger Road, near the intersection with Rimrock Road, just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Several crews were still on scene as of 10:45 p.m.
