Large police presence at hotel in Waukesha

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- There is a large police presence outside of a hotel in Waukesha Friday night.
The officers are focused on the Baymont Hotel off East Moreland Boulevard.
The City of Waukesha posted a message on Twitter, calling it a "tactical situation" and asking people to stay away from the area.
Crews with WISN-TV saw officers with shields outside the hotel entrance.
WISN reporter Caroline Reinwald reported seeing police drones in the air and said nearby businesses were closed.
