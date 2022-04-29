 Skip to main content
Large police presence at hotel in Waukesha

  • Updated
Siren
Emily Friese

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- There is a large police presence outside of a hotel in Waukesha Friday night.

The officers are focused on the Baymont Hotel off East Moreland Boulevard.

The City of Waukesha posted a message on Twitter, calling it a "tactical situation" and asking people to stay away from the area.

Crews with WISN-TV saw officers with shields outside the hotel entrance.

WISN reporter Caroline Reinwald reported seeing police drones in the air and said nearby businesses were closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

