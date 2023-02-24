Large police presence reported on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A large police presence is at an Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.
A worker of a nearby business told 27 News there were at least 15 police vehicles at the Kwik Trip by 51.
A Dane County Dispatch official told 27 News police are searching for a suspect. No other information was immediately available.
All lanes of East Washington Avenue were closed at Wright Street for over an hour.
The Madison Police Department reports more information will be released Friday evening.
This story is breaking and will be updated as 27 News learns more.