Large-scale solar farms are spreading, sparking debate over labor practices and land use

COBB (WKOW) — Winter might be coming, but there's still plenty growing on a wide swath of land in western Iowa County.
25 acres of that land belongs to Bob Bishop, who said changes over the years in the hog market prompted him to seek new ways to put his land to use.
Bishop leased out his portion of his land to Invenergy, the Chicago-based developer constructing the Badger Hollow Solar Farm. At 300 megawatts, Badger Hollow will rank among the largest solar farms in Wisconsin.
For Bishop, who said he proudly bought a hybrid vehicle as his most recent major purchase, the decision was about doing right by the planet while also securing the stability that comes with monthly checks.
"In farming, you don't generally have a contract that says you're going to get paid regularly," Bishop said. "That's not how the markets always work."
Just down the road, Don Leix said he still has his doubts. Leix leased some of his land for wind turbines 20 years ago, and now said he regrets making such a long-term commitment.
Beyond that, Leix questions whether farmland is the best host for large-scale solar projects.
"Let's save the good land for producing food and fiber for us," he said.
Leix also questioned whether the state was moving too quickly, risking more of the grid becoming unstable as it relies on sources dependent on Mother Nature.
"My biggest concern about the solar and renewable energy is it's intermittent and inconsistent in energy production," Leix said.
Wisconsin lagging its neighbors
A March report from the Midwest Economic Policy Institute and UW-Whitewater found Wisconsin is well behind its neighbors in terms of generating utility electricity from clean energy sources.
Both state leaders and Wisconsin's biggest utility companies have set 2050 as a target for becoming carbon-neutral. The report found Wisconsin generates 72% of its utility-scale electricity from fossil fuels.
With 28% coming from zero-carbon and renewable sources, Wisconsin is well behind several of its Midwestern neighbors. Clean energy accounts for 67% of Illinois' net utility-scale electricity production; that number is 61% for Iowa and 53% for Minnesota according to the report.
Illustrating the road ahead if the state committed to entirely carbon-free electricity generation, Wisconsin would need to install another eight gigawatts of clean energy. The report estimated that could generate $21 billion in economic activity and create 34,000 jobs.
Labor groups challenge past hiring practices
The state's labor advocates say those numbers won't become reality unless solar and wind farm developers change their practices.
The first phase of Badger Hollow, which came online in late 2021, has drawn scrutiny from the Wisconsin Laborers District Council. In a filing this month, the group asked the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, to consider local hiring requirements.
It referred to the first phase of Badger Hollow, for which the labor group estimated 22% of the construction workforce was from Wisconsin.
"That was hard to accept," the group's president, Kent Miller said in an interview. "And our members take pride in making sure they have the updated skillsets and certifications in order to build Wisconsin's infrastructure."
Miller said he was encouraged by language in the commission's 2021 decision approving an Alliant Energy solar farm in Grant County. The commission wrote it would be "reasonable to include a quarterly reporting requirement on Grant County Solar’s efforts, and the efforts of their contractors, to recruit Wisconsin residents to fill employment opportunities."
Robb Kahl, president of the Madison-based Construction Business Group, said the federal Inflation Reduction Act now provided no excuse for developers who build large solar farms, and the utilities who then buy the farms, to put an emphasis on hiring local labor.
"We think if the ratepayers are funding these projects, it should be the ratepayers given the opportunity to perform the work on these projects," Kahl, a former Democratic state lawmaker, said in an interview.
An analysis provided by the Construction Business Group estimated it costs $249 million to build a 200-megawatt solar farm. By meeting standards for using local and union labor, the group estimated a developer would receive $74.7 million in tax credits.
Failing to meet those standards would mean a developer captured $14.9 million, a difference of nearly $60 million.
"We've had this discussion going on for over a year," Kahl said. "Now, it's being amplified by the Inflation Reduction Act."
Leix, who serves on the Iowa County Board, said he's also raised concerns about whether developers and utility companies have done enough to ensure most of jobs building vast solar farms go to Wisconsin workers.
Bishop said he was happy to lend a big chunk of his land toward the sprawling solar field.
He defended the use of farmland for solar fields, saying the fee he was being paid per acre is greater than what he'd earn growing corn. Bishop added the energy generated per acre with solar panels is also far greater than the fuel an acre's worth of corn would create in ethanol.
"Greater Society judges the value of the vastly greater quantity of electrical energy at a much higher level than the acre of corn," Bishop said. "It would be an injustice to block landowners who are willing and eager to seize the opportunity to participate in this new venture."