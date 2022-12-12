Large storm system set to move in Tuesday evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Enjoy the next 24 hours of quiet weather before a strong storm system is set to impact southern WI for 5 days straight.
A rain/snow mix will begin late Tuesday afternoon into the evening and stick with us through the overnight hours. Note that most of this precipitation should stay rain into Wednesday. There also will be breaks in the precipitation through Wednesday before we see a transition to snow by Thursday. Light snow and flurries will be possible into Saturday before we dry out, so gradual snow accumulations are also possible. Temperatures will drop below average this coming weekend.
Snow accumulations across Southern WI look rather minor with an inch or so possible. The best chance of a few inches will be possible north of the Dells.
long range forecasts into Christmas week look very cold with highs dropping all the way down into the single digits.