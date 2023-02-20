Large winter storm approaching with snow and icy mix possible

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - President's Day will be relatively quiet before a snow to icy mix threat lasting much of the rest of the workweek.
Areas of frost and fog are possible this morning ahead of another mild day in the low 40s. A spotty, light rain/snow mix is possible between this afternoon and tonight.
Most of Tuesday is dry, but after the evening commute, snow will develop with highest coverage favoring central Wisconsin. We may get a lull Wednesday morning before more heavy snow moves in which may change to an icy mix in the afternoon.
More snow or an icy mix possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning as the storm begins to exit.
Conditions quiet heading into the weekend with maybe a little more light snow Friday night and a cooldown, too. Temps stay in the teens Friday before warming to the 30s with sunnier conditions this weekend.