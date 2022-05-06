Largest cruise ship on Great Lakes stops in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The largest passenger cruise ship on the Great Lakes made its first stop in Milwaukee.
The ship is called the Viking Octantis.
It could bring 10,000 people to Milwaukee this year and its economic impact could be up to $4 million each year.
"Maybe they're only going to be here for a few hours today but they are spending money locally, and the even more important thing is that they're falling in love with the city, and because of that, they are going to return. They're going to come back here for vacations with their families, they're going to come back here with their companies for business meetings and more," said Theresa Nemetz with Milwaukee Food & City Tours.
The eight-day long trips will run from Milwaukee to Thunder Bay, Ontario at least once a month through September.