'Lasagna Love': a group of volunteers easing the pain of the pandemic — one lasagna at a time 

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A group of volunteers is trying to ease the pain of the pandemic for those in need — by cooking and delivering lasagnas.
The group "Lasagna Love" was started at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to help out those in need. In the two years since, the group has served more than 160,000 lasagnas nationwide.
"It's not even like, a chore," Lasagna Love volunteer Heather Kloth said. "Like, I get to do this. And I get to bring this to somebody and hopefully bring them some joy."
Kloth is a volunteer of the local branch of Lasagna Love which serves southern Wisconsin. She and her family lives in Deerfield.
She originally heard about the group on Facebook and immediately knew she wanted to help.
When she's not working as a nurse at a local hospital, Kloth is serving up fresh lasagnas.
"I love the fact that it really is helping other people and, as a nurse, that's kind of my thing anyways, right?" Kloth said. "So with the lasagna that's like — I have a way to help somebody by baking and I love to bake."
Lisa Fisher is the regional leader of Lasagna Love. She says they help anyone — no questions asked — and are always looking for volunteers.
"It's really about neighbors helping neighbors," Fisher said. "Anyone can sign up to volunteer and anyone can request a meal. And we are not here to judge. Need can mean anything at all, whether it's health issues or food insecurity."
The group is currently looking for volunteers in the Beloit and Janesville area. If you're interested in volunteering for Lasagna Love or would like to request a lasagna, visit the Lasagna Love website.