Lasry introduces public safety plan, addresses delayed reporting of finances

MADISON (WKOW) -- A leading candidate in the Democratic primary to decide who challenges Sen. Ron Johnson this fall offered his platform on public safety while addressing his effort to push back when he'll need to disclose his financial assets.
Alex Lasry released a public safety plan this week that falls into three categories: boosting law enforcement, investing in communities and restricting gun access.
Lasry's plan seeks to double congressional funding for the federal COPS program, which provides grants for community policing programs.
It calls for enhanced police training for dealing with people experiencing a mental health crisis and providing additional mental health services for police themselves.
The police section of the plan also calls for providing funding for more officers, including specialized grants for smaller departments.
The push for more police funding is similar to the message Republicans running for governor have pushed following a string of shootings outside the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee that left 21 people wounded.
Lasry is an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks. His father, Marc, is one of the team's co-owners.
Lasry maintained his plan goes further than GOP ideas by also seeking to invest in community programs and services like job training for people getting out of prison, afterschool programs and enhanced street lighting.
"This is one of the things Republicans always forget to mention, is the fact they've defunded and divested from all of our cities," Lasry said in an interview.
Lasry's plan also breaks from the plans of Republicans in its call for tighter gun laws. His platform calls for universal background checks, bans on 'ghost guns' manufactured without serial numbers and enacting waiting lists for firearm purchases.
Lasry bristled when asked whether the plan, as a whole, gives too much money to various bureaucracies.
"I think that's a misread of what the plan is," Lasry said. "Making sure the police have what they need is not giving money to bureaucrats; it's giving money to our law enforcement. It's making sure we have afterschool programs, making sure our streets are properly lit."
Finances to remain undisclosed until after election
Lasry on Thursday also addressed an extension he received from the Securities and Exchange Commission that will keep him from having to report the entirety of his financial holdings until after the August primary.
"These things are complicated," Lasry said. "And I've gotta be able to answer all the questions that they have and so we're working diligently to be able to answer those questions and, when we do, we'll make sure it's available."
Lasry's 2021 report listed holding amount to potentially more than $250 million in assets. That number could be an underestimate because Lasry's stake in the Bucks is worth at least $50 million.
Lasry maintained that level of wealth does not keep him from understanding the needs of working class voters, citing the Bucks' decision to pay workers at Fiserv Forum at least $15 an hour. Taxpayers covered $250 million of the arena's $500 million construction cost.
"I say look at the plans that we've put out and look at the people who are supporting us," Lasry said, citing union endorsements his campaign has received. "When you look at the jobs we've created and the investments we've made in Wisconsin, this is what people are looking for."
One of Lasry's opponents, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, has recently reported her 2022 assets. Godlewski's SEC report shows a total amount of holdings potentially worth more than $50 million between her and her husband.
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes reported a maximum asset value of $75,000 to go along with his salary of $108,613.
Like Barnes and Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson also reported his 2022 assets this week. His report shows he and his spouse hold assets with a maximum value of more than $2 million. Nelson's campaign told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel his assets are worth less than $500,000.