Last day to vote for your favorite City of Madison snowplow names

MADISON (WKOW) — It's the last day you can vote on names for the new Madison snow removal vehicles.
City of Madison put out a call for names for the new additions to their fleet, and the community answered.
Now, in a ranked choice election, you get to help christen these vehicles.
Of the over 1,200 names submitted, the Streets and Engineering Division staff narrowed them down to these finalists for each vehicle:
Quad-Axle Brine Truck
- Snowdium Clearride
- Saline Away
- Brinestone Cowboy
- KeaNo Freeze
- Albert Brinestein
- Barbara Salters
- Pavement Pickler
- LaBrine James
- Sweet Carolbrine
- Haline Dugan, PhD
- Saltimus Prime
- Brine of Tarth
- Eb-brine-eezer Scrooge
- Deputy Briney Fife
- Brine Cranston
- Master of Brine Arts
Double-Wing Plow Truck
- Dual-wing Banjos
- Dolly Plowton
- Blizzo
- Plowie Walnuts
- Pushy McDriftyflakes
- Willem DePlow
- Snowsferatu
- Justin Timberflake
- Kung Plow Chicken
- Winged Victory
- Bring Da Truckus
- Drifity Do Dah
- Robert Plowney, Jr
- Wing Crosby
- A Plow Me to Introduce Myself
Loader with Plow & Wing
- Giannis Intent-to-Scoop-Snow
- Slyvester Snowlone
- Scoopy Doo
- The Shovin' Scoopful
- Flakemingo
- KaPlow
- Jean-Luc Plowcard
- Mustard Sidewinder
- JD Plower & Associates
- Speed-the-Plow
- Plowedly Whitford
- Brrrrt Reynolds
- Cindy Plowford
- Fighting Bob La-PlowIt
- Seymour Pavement
Trackless MT7 Bike Path Plow
- Polar Troll
- Icecycle
- Plowdy Doody
- Slush-a-bye, Baby
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi
- Aldo Leocold
- Plowaton
- Pennyfarthing McChuckalot
- Spokes’man
- Peddle Plower
- Cycle-Ops
- Clyde Shovelfield
- Claire DeWay
- Snow Pesci
- Austin Plowers
Voting
Head online to vote for your top five!
Voting is open until the evening of February 3.