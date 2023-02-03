 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected this morning. Wind chills
around 20 to 25 below are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Last day to vote for your favorite City of Madison snowplow names

  • Updated
Name These Plows

City officials put out the call for several of the new additions to the fleet, and people came up with some clever ones.

MADISON (WKOW) — It's the last day you can vote on names for the new Madison snow removal vehicles.

City of Madison put out a call for names for the new additions to their fleet, and the community answered.

Now, in a ranked choice election, you get to help christen these vehicles.

Of the over 1,200 names submitted, the Streets and Engineering Division staff narrowed them down to these finalists for each vehicle:

Quad-Axle Brine Truck

  • Snowdium Clearride
  • Saline Away
  • Brinestone Cowboy
  • KeaNo Freeze
  • Albert Brinestein
  • Barbara Salters
  • Pavement Pickler
  • LaBrine James
  • Sweet Carolbrine
  • Haline Dugan, PhD
  • Saltimus Prime
  • Brine of Tarth
  • Eb-brine-eezer Scrooge
  • Deputy Briney Fife
  • Brine Cranston
  • Master of Brine Arts

Double-Wing Plow Truck

  • Dual-wing Banjos
  • Dolly Plowton
  • Blizzo
  • Plowie Walnuts
  • Pushy McDriftyflakes
  • Willem DePlow
  • Snowsferatu
  • Justin Timberflake
  • Kung Plow Chicken
  • Winged Victory
  • Bring Da Truckus
  • Drifity Do Dah
  • Robert Plowney, Jr
  • Wing Crosby
  • A Plow Me to Introduce Myself

Loader with Plow & Wing

  • Giannis Intent-to-Scoop-Snow
  • Slyvester Snowlone
  • Scoopy Doo
  • The Shovin' Scoopful
  • Flakemingo
  • KaPlow
  • Jean-Luc Plowcard
  • Mustard Sidewinder
  • JD Plower & Associates
  • Speed-the-Plow
  • Plowedly Whitford
  • Brrrrt Reynolds
  • Cindy Plowford
  • Fighting Bob La-PlowIt
  • Seymour Pavement

Trackless MT7 Bike Path Plow

  • Polar Troll
  • Icecycle
  • Plowdy Doody
  • Slush-a-bye, Baby
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi
  • Aldo Leocold
  • Plowaton
  • Pennyfarthing McChuckalot
  • Spokes’man
  • Peddle Plower
  • Cycle-Ops
  • Clyde Shovelfield
  • Claire DeWay
  • Snow Pesci
  • Austin Plowers

Voting

Voting is open until the evening of February 3.